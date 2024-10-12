Scouts craft public pantry box for families in need

Thanks to Juliette Girl Scouts Sneha, Elizabeth and Amelia, Monroe has a new pantry box for struggling families to access food beyond regular pantry hours. The scouts created the Monroe Pantry Box (MPB), which opened Oct. 5, for their Girl Scout Silver Award Project.

The scouts worked with members of the community to gain enough donations to stock the pantry ahead if its official opening. The Monroe Pantry Box works as a “give and take system,” meaning it will rely on the public to keep it stocked.

According to a scout representative, the girls dedicated many hours into crafting the pantry box to ensure that it was both durable and noticeable. They also made sure to strategically place it in a high-traffic area so it would be seen and used by those in need: along the Heritage Trail by the Farmers Market parking lot. It is available 24/7.

“Throughout the project, they learned valuable lessons about teamwork and patience,” the scout representative said. “The MPB will hopefully become a helpful resource and help assist families to keep food on their tables, built by the community for the community.”

The girls also hope the community will help keep it stocked by donating directly to the pantry box itself as items run low.