OC Sheriff’s public comment portal open for your input

The Accreditation Public Comment Portal is a platform for community engagement, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office, as the purpose of this public portal is to receive comments regarding an agency’s compliance with Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) standards.

As a CALEA-accredited agency, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is required to comply with these standards, which are designed as an operational foundation to ensure only the highest levels of public safety service and professional conduct are upheld by the accredited agency and to provide continuous support for improvement.

“Your feedback is the driving force behind our continuous growth,” said Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta. “We want to hear from our community about the great things our members are doing and the areas where we can improve. We are here to serve the public by the highest standards to the best of our ability, and that mission requires a team effort.”

The portal is indefinitely accessible through the following link: cimrs2.calea.org/737

However, CALEA is not an investigative body and the public portal should not be used to submit information for such purposes. Additionally, there will be no response other than acknowledgment of submissions.