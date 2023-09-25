Monroe lifts ‘boil water advisory’ for Oreco Terrace & Jane Court

The Boil Water Advisory that was placed on August 28, 2023, for Monroe Water District #7 (Oreco Terrace & Jane Court) has now been lifted, the town announced on Monday, Sept. 25.

According to the town’s announcement, the latest samples sent out to the lab have tested negative for bacteria and the chlorine residual is “above the minimum level.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your patience,” the town added.

To stay apprised of these alerts, the town recommends residents sign up for CodeRED, a call alert system that relays town and community information. To sign up, visit monroeny.org.

For additional questions, call the Town of Monroe Highway Department/ Water Department at 845-782-8583.