Mayor updates residents on Village Hall renovations

Monroe Village Mayor Neil Dwyer recently issued an update to area residents regarding temporary changes to Village Hall at 7 Stage Road.

Mayor Dwyer noted that the building has been home to village affairs for about 64 years and requires a variety of fixes, including new flooring, interior space modifications, electrical, plumbing, lighting, interior/exterior painting, and facade work.

The renovations are expected to take place from December 1 of this year to around April 15, 2024.

While the work transpires, village business will be conducted in a temporary facility located at the rear of Village Hall. This includes the relocation of the clerk’s office, the Building Department, Water Billing Department, Treasury Department, and Planning and Zoning Department.

Mayor Dwyer also noted that the temporary workspace, which will be ADA-compliant, is expected to be operational by January 1, 2024.

“We will continue to update this process and advise our residents and everyone doing business in the Village in a timely fashion,” added Dwyer. “Anyone needing assistance, or having questions, we ask that you contact the clerk’s office at 845-782-8341, and they will be glad to assist you. Thank you for your patience and understanding in advance as we begin our much-needed makeover.”