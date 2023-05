Farmers markets near you

Sussex County, NJ

The Shops at Lafayette Farmers Market

The Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 State Route 15, Lafayette, NJ

Sundays (beginning May 28)

10 a.m to 2 p.m.

theshoppesatlafayette.com/farmers-market

Sparta Farmers Market

Sparta Health & Wellness Center, 89 S Sparta Avenue, Sparta, NJ

Saturdays

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

spartafarmersmarket.org

Sussex County Farmers Market

Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ

Second Saturday of every month (beginning June 10)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Passaic County, NJ

West Milford Farmers Market

West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ

Wednesdays (beginning June 7)

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County, NY

Cornwall Famers Market

Town Hall, 183 Main Street, Cornwall, NY

Wednesdays

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

cornwallrecreation.com/Farmers-Market

Florida Farmers Market

Rt. 17A/Rt. 94, across from Quick Check, Florida, NY

Tuesdays (beginning June 20)

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

floridafarmersmarket.org

Goshen Farmers Market

Orange County Government Center, 255 Main Street, Goshen, NY

Fridays

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

goshennychamber.com/farmers-market

Lakeside Farmers Market

Winstanley Park on Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY

Saturdays (beginning June 10)

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

villageofgreenwoodlake.org/lakeside-farmers-market

Middletown Farmers Market

Erie Way Park, I-31 Union Street, Middletown, NY

Saturdays (beginning June 3)

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

middletownbid.org/events/farmer-s-market.html

Monroe Farmers Market

Millpond Parking between Airplane Park and Bourbon Street Bar and Grill, Monroe, NY

Sundays (beginning June 4)

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

villageofmonroe.org/farmers-market

Port Jervis Farmers Market

Farmer’s Market Square, 1 Hammond Street & Pike Street, Port Jervis, NY

Saturdays (beginning June 3)

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

pjfarmmarket.com

Tuxedo Farmers Market

Tuxedo Train Station, 240 Route 17, Tuxedo, NY

Saturdays (starting June 17)

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Warwick Indoor Farm Market

115 Liberty Corners Road, Pine Island, NY

Sundays

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

facebook.com/warwickindoorfarmmarket

Warwick Valley Farmers Market

South Street & Bank Street, Warwick, NY

Sundays

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

warwickvalleyfarmersmarket.org

Pike County, PA

Milford Farmers Market

506 Broad Street, Milford, PA

Sundays

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

facebook.com/milfordfarmersmarketpa