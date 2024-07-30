Dylan Escobar named this school year’s BOE student representative

The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recently named incoming senior Dylan Escobar as the 2024-2025 student representative on the Board of Education. While a non-voting member of the board, he will serve as the voice of the students by providing brief reports regarding issues of importance to the student body, the school district explained.

Below is a Q&A shared by the school district to help the public and students to better know their new student representative.

Q: How many years have you been going to school in M-W?

A: I have been at Monroe-Woodbury for six years, beginning in sixth grade at the middle school. Moving to the district was such an impactful experience and it improved my life so much, so I am forever grateful to the schools for the past six years.

Q: What extracurricular activities/sports/organizations are you involved in?

A: I am heavily involved in the high school’s Drama Club, usually as a director, as well as in our AV Club and Morning Show. I am the president of the National Honor Society and I volunteer as a youth member of Woodbury EMS.

Q: How do you view the role of BOE student representative?

A: Being the BOE student representative means that I have to be the voice for all students in the district, meaning not just my friends or people at the high school; it’s everyone in every school. This is a massive responsibility, but I am excited to do so because I know it is what all students deserve.

Q: What do you hope to accomplish next year as student BOE representative?

A: My goal with this position is to give students across all Monroe-Woodbury schools more opportunity, whether it be the opportunity to have your voice heard by the BOE or the opportunity to participate in new programs and activities. We, the students, can make a difference across the schools if properly organized, and I hope to achieve a more united district through programs led by the students.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Real, Ambitious, Understanding

Q: Describe M-W in three words.

A: Everchanging, Exciting, United

Q: Favorite memory of school (so far)?

A: I remember being in sixth grade having just come from Yonkers, still not knowing who anyone was. I was sitting by myself, and then this group of guys invited me over to sit with them. It was such a small moment, but it affirmed that I could be someone at M-W.

Q: What is something that people don’t know about you?

A: I really love music! Some of my favorite current artists are Slowdive, Kendrick Lamar, Denzel Curry, Charli XCX, and Car Seat Headrest.

Q: What do you hope your legacy in M-W will be?

A: A statue made of gold in the lobby of the high school would be nice. In all seriousness, I really hope that I can show all M-W students that they have potential, and that they deserve and can make a better world. It took me a long time to realize this myself, but through my work as the BOE student representative I hope I can demonstrate to everyone that it is possible.

Q: Anything else you want to add?

A: I am really excited for this opportunity! I can’t wait to work with everyone very soon!