Create your own constellation with Agrisculpture

Agrisculpture is ringing in the holiday season with its fourth annual open Open Studio Holiday Shop on Saturday, Dec. 3. This year, the one-day-event will feature a creative workshop for guests, “Create Your Own Constellation.”

During the workshop, attendees will have the option to choose one or many of festive steel stars designed by Agrisculpture to to combine and create hanging pendants, group together to create a piece of wall decor, or keep one solo in holiday minimalist style.

The artist behind Agrisculpture, Amy Lewis Sweetman, is known for her welding work with recycled materials -- often, metals from antique farm equipment.

In addition to the all-day workshop event, Sweetman will open the doors of her farm studio to the general public to offer a selection of local, handcrafted holiday gifts that are literally farm-to-table works of art. Shop candlestick collections, mirror collections and more. There will be a roaring wood fire along with free hot cider and apple cider donuts too.

The workshop and open studio is one day only on, Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Sweetman Dairy Farm in Warwick, N.Y.: 17 County Route 1A, Warwick, N.Y. 10990