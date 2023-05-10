Boy Scouts. Troop 440’s soldier training at West Point Camporee

The BSA Troop 440 of Monroe recently attended the 59th annual West Point Camporee. Organized by the USMA West Point Scoutmasters’ Council, the event was attended by over 3500 Boy Scouts and Scout Leaders from troops from around the country.

The Scouts, along side West Point Cadets, learned how to train like an Army soldier. They began by getting up at 5:45 a.m., followed by a PT session at 6:15. Following breakfast and an opening ceremony, the Scouts has the opportunity to participate in activities and challenges, earning points by competing against other Scout Troops. These activities and challenges included target shooting with air rifles, application of face camouflage, combative skills such as grappling and ground takedowns, drill ceremony, fire building, first aid skills, M67 grenade toss, Kim’s memory game, LRC, ranger challenge, swiss seat, TAC challenge, Army weapons identification, wilderness survival and navigation of a Zodiac boat across obstacles on Lake Frederick.

The day ended with a concert which was cut short by torrential downpours with heavy lightning and thunder. However, that did not put a damper on the Scouts’ weekend as Troop 440 is always prepared.

While Troop 440 waits for next years’ West Point Camporee, the group is ahead forward to its weekend campout in May for whitewater rafting Lehigh River in Pennsylvania.

For more information about joining BSA Troop 440, email Troop Committee Chairman Steve Thau at Troop440MonroeNY@gmail.com.