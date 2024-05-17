Aeonn Hotel criticized for changing design without approval

The Woodbury Village Planning Board, during the May 15 meeting, shared their concerns over the construction of a hotel that they view as not in line with the approved design.

The Aeonn Hotel, located at 100 Estrada Road in Central Valley, was approved in 2018, with work on the project beginning just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the representative for the applicant told the board. According to the representative, the applicant was recently approached by the building department with concerns that what was being built wasn’t compliant with what was approved by the Architectural Review Board.

The representative noted changes to the design including different window configurations and facades in the front and back of the building and expressed his view that this wasn’t a major change from what the planning board had approved. He further added that what was presented to the board was meant to be conceptual in nature and not necessarily the exact building to be constructed. In addition, the representative claimed pandemic-related supply chain issues impacted the construction.

Planning Board Chairperson Christopher Gerver disagreed with the representative and shared his view that the hotel being constructed was not what the planning board had approved. He reminded the representative that when the project was brought before the planning board, there was concern over the design because of its location in a residential neighborhood. He also noted that during the public hearing residents came to expect one thing and that this current design is not in line with the aesthetics of the area.

Gerver also accused the applicant of making a deliberate choice to construct the hotel in a certain way despite being approved for a different set of plans. He further reprimanded the representative of the applicant for contacting department heads and village consultants outside of the planning board and reminded him of board procedure.

“I will not tolerate you circumventing this board,” said Gerver. “If there are questions about what this board approved, or what is in resolutions or site plan changes that need to be made, this board will send a letter, so it’s part of the record, to the appropriate department head.”

Gerver also reminded the hotel representative that just because the building department signs off on a set of plans doesn’t mean it’s okay to continue with construction if those plans are not in line with what the planning board approved.

The discussion on the Aeonn Hotel ended with the board agreeing to draft a letter to the building department saying there are outstanding issues with the original resolution that need to be met.

Subdivision applications

The planning board discussed the proposed four-lot subdivision located on Seven Springs Road in Highland Mills during a public hearing for the project. The board consultants informed the representative for the applicant of their concerns regarding certain contaminants in the wells, septic issues, and questions about tree preservation plans.

The planning board also discussed whether the project needs to be addressed by the Architectural Review Board and if ridge preservation plans were needed. The representative for the subdivision suggested that these issues would be better addressed when individual structures are looking to be built, as there is no way to know now what a prospective homebuyer will want at that time.

The board agreed with the caveat that whoever is the first one to build in the area will likely set the tone for the rest of the neighborhood. In addition, the board approved a negative declaration on the State Environmental Review Act (SEQRA) for the project.

The planning board also reviewed the amended Timber Trail project located on Hallock Court, which would consist of seven single-family dwellings located within a previously approved subdivision. The representative for the applicant came before the board to discuss changes that were made following their requests, which included making the houses smaller. In addition, the board discussed the location of garages, concerns about drainage, and other issues.

Seafood and deli fare

The board reviewed a proposed mixed-used application for Valley Seafood located on Valley Avenue in Central Valley. The representative for the applicant explained that they needed a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals. He said that he believes the ZBA thinks it has a minimal impact and was sent back to the planning board for SEQRA discussion. He also addressed previous planning board comments on zoning, parking, and ADA accessibility.

The planning board raised concerns about parking spaces, and the need for signage or other designations to show where residents can cross the street. The board also noted that because of site plan revision on apartment sizes, the applicant could be subject to the water-related building moratorium. In addition, the board closed the SEQRA review of the project.

The Woodbury Café & Deli is looking to open in the former Dunkin Donuts located next to the Mobile service station on Route 32 in Central Valley. The representative for the applicant discussed the proposed project, explaining the owner’s plans to sell mostly packaged and pre-made goods. He emphasized that there would be no seating or delivery and that this was not meant to be a fast-food restaurant. The planning board requested the applicant review accident history at the driveway onsite, noting that, because it is on a state highway, the state Department of Transportation will weigh in. The planning board also reminded the applicant to provide more data on water and sewer usage and other information to the board so that a public hearing can be scheduled.