Hendry sworn in as Orange County Family Court Judge

The “Hendry for Family Court” Committee recently announced that James M. Hendry III has been sworn in as an Orange County Family Court judge by longtime friend and sitting Orange County Family Court Judge Victoria B. Campbell, with Orange County Family Court Judge Carol S. Klein presiding.

The ceremony, which was emceed by Orange County Family Court Judge Christine Krahulik, was held at the Orange County Courthouse in the Ceremonial Courtroom.

Family Court Judge Hendry was recently elected to a 10-year term in November to fill a vacancy left when Orange County Family Court Judge Lori Currier Woods who retired in April.

In his address, Judge Hendry thanked his family and parents for their support over the years. He also discussed his path from college to the bench, and how minor decisions sometimes have a significant impact on the path to success.

Judge Hendry was previously elected as Port Jervis City Court judge twice, once in 2014 and again in 2020. Prior to his election to the bench in Port Jervis, Judge Hendry also served as a court evaluator, or investigator for the court, court referee, and a guardian ad litem, representing the interests of incompetent persons.

In addition to presiding over the Port Jervis City Court, Judge Hendry was also part of the New York State Attorneys for Children Program, where he provided legal services to children involved in the judicial system, and represented indigent clients as part of the Orange County 18-B program.

Judge Hendry lives in Port Jervis with his wife, Sarah, and their four children: Olive, Charles, Alice, and Harrison.