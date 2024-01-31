Winifred M. Jacobsen, 98

Winifred “Winnie” M. Jacobsen passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 25, at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan, Conn. She was 98 years old. Winnie was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, where she met her husband, Albert (Al). Winnie and Al spent 40 years of their 52-year-long marriage in Blooming Grove, NY. Together they were founding members of Calvary Assembly of God in Monroe, NY. They were pillars in the church community, often hosting guests around their festive dining room table. Winnie also inspired young minds as a teacher at Children’s World Nursery School, which she helped run with her sister, Sonia.

Winnie is the daughter of the late Matthew and Anna (Boyle) Ropiecki. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rev. O. Albert Jacobsen, her sisters June Ropiecki and Sonia Durland, and brothers Donald and Matthew Ropiecki. Winnie is survived by her five sons Ken (Terri), Stamford Conn., Robert (Eileen) Vero Beach, Fl., David (Brenda) Norwalk, Conn., Jonathan (Athena) Rowayton, Conn., and Stephen of Bethel, Conn.; 10 grandchildren, Andrea, Christy, Keith, Karen, Ingrid, Rosemary, Rachael, Leigh, Jake, Spencer; and 11 great-grandchildren.

On Friday, February 2, 2024, a visitation hour was scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service. Both were scheduled to take place at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 1118 State Road Route 17M, Monroe, NY. A private interment will follow for the family. Donations in Winnie’s memory can be made to Calvary Assembly of God Church.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.