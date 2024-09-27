William E. Montoya-Jaime, 79

William E. Montoya-Jaime’s courageous battle with cancer and terminal liver disease came to an end on September 25, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant, NY. He was 79 years young and surrounded by loved ones in his final moments, who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Son of the late Marcial and Judith (Jaime) Montoya, William was born on October 13, 1944, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. In addition to his parents, William was also predeceased by his compassionate wife, Nilda, and two brothers.

William proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he proudly worked over 30 years for the U.S.P.S.

Left to cherish his memory are his adoring children Edward Montoya and his wife Stephanie, and Michelle Landon and her husband Robert; siblings Enrique Duffer and Gladys Manicalco; and his beloved grandchildren Sienna, Alessandra, Dustin, Adrianna, and Oliver.

William enjoyed listening to music while taking leisurely bike rides on the beach or around town. He will be remembered for his love of buttered bread with coffee and having a loud, infectious laugh. He will be missed dearly by all.

Services will be private, and an inurnment will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery in East Elmhurst, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW),406 W 34th St., Kansas City, MO 64111, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).