William A. O’Neil, of Goshen, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2022. He was 83 years old. Son of the late Agnes (Jordan) and Hugh O’Neil., he was born on April 18, 1939, in Bronx, NY.

William worked for Verizon Communications in Newburgh, NY as a Linesman. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force, where he served from 1957 to 1962.

William is survived by his daughters: Judith Hougaz and her husband Desi of Maui, HI; Josette O’Neil of Alexandria, VA; Justine Seeley and her husband John of Monroe, NY; and Jeanette O’Neil of Catskill, NY. He is also survived by his brother Hugh O’Neil of Sag Harbor, NY; and by his four grandchildren: Reegan, Delaney, Kierlyn, and Aislinn; in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins. William was predeceased by his beloved wife of 40 years, Theresa (Somerville) O’Neil, his son David O’Neil, and by his two sisters: Gail Pearson and Eleanor Kennedy.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:45 p.m. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, 100 Woods Rd., Valhalla, NY 10595 www.wmchealthgiving.org

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.