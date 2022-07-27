Teresa (McNamee) Sheahan, of Greenwood Lake (formerly of Woodlawn), was born in Clonnelly, County Longford, Ireland, the daughter of the late John and Bridget McNamee.

She was the beloved widow of Michael Sheahan and loving mother of Unateresa (Sam) Gormley, Michael (Barbara) C. Sheahan, and the late Brendan Sheahan.

Cherished grandmother of Shea Anthony Gormley and Michael, Joseph, and Gabriel Sheahan.

She is also survived by her brother John McNamee, of Leadestown, Ireland, and many nieces and nephews in Ireland and New York.

She started nursing school in Dublin and, after that, set sail to immigrate to the United States with only a few pounds in her pocket. She was employed by the Harrimans to Nanny for their family. Shortly after that, she met her true love, Michael; the two were married, settling in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx, where they were blessed to raise their three children. Teresa and Michael were long-time members of Saint Barnabas Parish and lifelong members of the Pioneer Association; they were very active in the local Irish Community. Teresa was passionate about Irish dance, music, and traditions, passing this love on to her children.

In their later years, Teresa and Michael moved to Greenwood Lake, where they happily lived out their golden years with their daughter Unateresa, son-in-law Sam and Grandson Shea Anthony.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Memorial Centers at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

A Christian burial Mass will occur on Friday, at 11:30 a.m., at Saint Anthony’s Church & Cemetery, located at 36 West Nyack Road, Nanuet, New York 10954.

Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Church Cemetery grounds. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Irish American Young Leaders, PO Box 1762, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral care has been entrusted to Thomas & Brendan Flynn and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. staff.