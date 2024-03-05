Teddy DeLuca, 49

Teddy Joseph DeLuca, 49, of Staten Island passed away February 27, 2024. Teddy was born November 1, 1974 in NYC.

Teddy will be remembered by his quick wit, sharp sarcasm, and captivating smile. He also loved to entertain, whether it be through music or storytelling, he loved making people smile. Teddy’s sense of humor brightened many of countless days.

Gone too soon from us, but remains forever in our hearts.

Teddy is survived by his mother Nannette Diffley, dad Robert Diffley, brothers Brian Diffley and Anthony DeLuca, uncles Sidney DeLuca and Frank Kerremans, and a loving godmother Donna White. Teddy also leaves behind a son, Teddy DeLuca, his siblings Kelsey and Doug, as well as grandson Carson, and an honorary son at home Daniel Cortez.

Teddy is predeceased by father Theodore DeLuca and grandparents Frank and Josephine Dolores Kerremans, James and Arleen DeLuca, and fiancée Arleen Tully.

Visitation: Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Redden’s Funeral Home, 325 West 14th Street New York, NY 10014. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers you may make a donation to a charity of your choice.