Suzanne Chelsea Ryan Cook, 56, of Blooming Grove entered into rest on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Suzanne was born May 21, 1967 in Brooklyn, NY. She is the daughter of Daniel and Mary (Keiper) Ryan.

Suzanne was an exceptional artist, owning her own company Simply Creating Me, a devoted, dearly loved mother, daughter, sister, and best friend.

She is survived by her children Alexis, Taylor, and Trevor; her grandson Jaxon; her parents Daniel and Mary Ryan; and her brother Daniel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The funeral service to celebrate her life will be held 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Suzanne’s name to the following GoFundMe: bit.ly/3THtoO0.