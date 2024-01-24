Sister Ann Marie Archer, 78

Sister Ann Marie Archer passed away on January 20, 2024, at the Marycrest Convent in Blooming Grove, NY. She was 78 years old. Daughter of the late James and Veronica (McLaughlin) Archer, she was born on August 16, 1945, in Brooklyn, NY.

Sister Ann Marie was a religious missionary for the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate in Blooming Grove, NY.

Left to cherish Sister Ann Marie’s memory are her siblings James Archer and his wife Taffy, of West Virginia, Veronica Lacey and her husband Edward, of Florida, and Maureen Loshe and her husband John, of Tennessee; and by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was scheduled to be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Marycrest Chapel, 164 Quaker Hill Road, Blooming Grove, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Marycrest Chapel, followed by interment at Our Lady of Assumption Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marycrest Chapel, P.O. Box 658, Monroe, NY 10949.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.