Ruth E. DeVenuto passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Montgomery Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Montgomery, NY. She was 94 years old.

Daughter of the late Charles Denny & May Jordan Denny, Ruth was born on Jan. 23, 1929 in Highland Mills, NY. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, NY.

Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include her children: Joseph C. DeVenuto and his wife, Marge of Central Valley, NY; Lorraine Spindler and her husband, Rob of Montgomery, NY and Michael J. DeVenuto, Jr. & his wife, Marianne of Central Valley, NY; nine grandchildren: Charlie, Mikie, Joe, Andrew, Lisa, Jameson, Karl, Jonathan and Michael; 11 great-grandchildren: Makayla, Ryan, Gretchen, Zoe, Anthony, Catherine, Michael, Charlie, Grace, Sophia and Frankie; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. DeVenuto, Sr.; her sister, Margaret Taylor; her brothers, Charles Denny, Jr. & William Denny, and their respective spouses. She was also predeceased by all of her husband’s DeVenuto siblings: Mary, Arkie, Tony & Grace, and their respective spouses.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Woodbury Community Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 561, Central Valley, NY 10917.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY. 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.