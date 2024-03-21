Reverend Monsignor Joseph F. Reynolds, 90

The Reverend Monsignor Joseph F. Reynolds passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024 at St. Barnabas Hospital in Bronx, NY. He was 90 years old. Son of the late William A. Reynolds and Mary Gertrude Stentz Reynolds, he was born on July 15, 1933, in Bronxville, NY. He was the longtime Pastor at St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers John Reynolds of Manhattan, NY, and Owen Reynolds and his wife Mary Ann of Circleville, NY, along with several generations of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, the Reverend Monsignor William V. Reynolds, and his sisters Rose G. Rooney, Sister Mary Paul Reynolds (OSF), and Mary Elizabeth Kreutzer.

Monsignor Reynolds was a longtime teacher and administrator at Archbishop Stepinac High School, White Plains, NY. He was an associate pastor at St. Joseph’s Church, Croton Falls, NY, and then at St. Joseph’s Church in Bronxville, NY. Monsignor also served as pastor at St. Joseph’s Church in Millbrook, NY, before leading St. Anastasia Church.

When speaking with children, Monsignor would often be seen accompanied by a character or two, most often, Snoopy. He loved people. He was a voracious reader, a fan of the opera, a frequent visitor to his favorite museums, and occasionally golf. He loved to travel, especially to Ireland where his father’s family was well loved in Drogheda, County of Meath.

Visitation: Sunday, March 24, 2024, from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY.

Funeral mass: Monday, March 25, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Archbishop Stepinac Scholarship Fund (46261.thankyou4caring.org/page.aspx?pid=298), or mailed to St. Anastasia Church, 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).