Reverend Michael F. Keane, 62

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Reverend Michael F. Keane, who went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, surround by his loving family. Son of Simon F. and the late Sadie (Ginnelly) Keane. He was born on April 12, 1961, in Bronx, NY.

Father Mike, as he was known to most, was ordained to the priesthood on May 12, 1990. He began his vocation with the Franciscan Friars at St. Hyacinth College & Seminary in Holyoke, Mass. After some time, Michael was called to be an archdiocesan priest and transferred to St. Joseph’s Seminary and College, Yonkers, NY.

Michael was assigned to his first parish Regina Coeli, in Hyde Park, NY. After his three-year assignment, he was transferred to high school ministry at St. Joseph by the Sea in Staten Island, NY and Our Lady of Lourdes, Poughkeepsie, NY. He loved working with young people and often shared stories of his growing up with them and helping them understand that being “cool” is not all it’s cracked up to be. From here Michael was moved to Holy Name of Mary Church in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. After several years at Holy Name of Mary, Michael was transferred to St. Anastasia’s where he remained until his death.

Michael was a man of many talents. Not only was he a gifted homilist, but he was also a talented musician, playing the drums and the bagpipes. He was immensely proud of his Scottish/Irish heritage. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #2079, Monroe, and current chaplain; fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus #2640, Monroe, and past faithful friar; a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) in Monroe, NY; and the Haverstraw Elks Lodge No. 877.

Wherever Michael went, he gave his all to his parishioners, who were his family. He created and maintained many lifelong friendships that he cherished. His dedication to his faith and community was truly remarkable, and he will be remembered as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all of those who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his father Simon “Frank” of Downingtown, Pa.; sisters Joanne Radie of West Chester, Pa., and Kerry Squillante and her husband Pat of Downingtown, Pa.; his nieces Sarah (Garrett) Majam, Melissa, Lauren (Dan) Mercer, Anna, and Grace; his nephew Anthony; his great nephew Duke; his maternal aunt Margaret McAlpine (Uncle George); many cousins in England, Scotland, Ireland, and the countless childhood friends and parishioners who he faithfully served.

Visitation: from 2 to 7: p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at St. Anastasia Parish Church, 110 Rt 17M, Harriman, NY.

Parish memorial mass: 7 p.m., on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at St. Anastasia Parish Church.

Funeral mass: 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024, at St. Anastasia Parish Church, 110 Rt 17M, Harriman, NY. Father Keane will be laid to rest with his mother in the family plot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the following: St. Anastasia Church, the American Cancer Society and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.