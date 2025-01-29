Remo P. Marani, 87

Remo P. Marani, a 53-year resident of Monroe, NY, passed away on January 26, 2025. He was 87 years old. Son of the late Tullio and Angelina (Simonutti) Marani, he was born in New York, NY, on February 7, 1937.

Remo worked 48 years in the banking industry in New York City, retiring from Citi Group. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Anastasia Church and while growing up in Manhattan, served as an altar boy at the Church of Our Lady of the Scapular of Mount Carmel. He (and Maureen) loved to travel, spending their summers in Ireland and taking trips to California and Pennsylvania to visit their children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary (Maureen) Marani of Monroe, NY; children, Kevin Marani and his wife Peggy of Calif., Paul Marani and his wife Carole of Fl., and Denise Pelli and her husband Ernest of NY; brother, Louis Marani of NY; and grandchildren, Brendan, Catherine, Caitlin, Clare, and Matthew. In addition to his parents, Remo was also predeceased by his brother, Fr. Philip Marani O’Carm.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Shrine Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in memory of Remo Marani (should you so wish).

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).