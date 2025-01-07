Pauline Curtin, 79

Pauline Curtin passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 79 years old.

Daughter of the late Michael Curtin and Mary White Curtin, she was born on June 28, 1945, in Mountcollins, County Limerick, Ireland. She was a retired clerical worker for New York Hospital in New York, NY, and a devoted member of St. Mary’s Church in Washingtonville, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Geraldine Kenny and her husband John (Pottstown, Pa.), James Higgins and his wife Suzanne (Manhattan, NY), Lisa Bohr and her husband Brian (Unionville, NY), and Michelle Reddington and her husband Michael (Franklin Square, NY); brother Raymond Curtin of Ireland; sisters Bridie Baker of England and Betty O’Connor, Josephine Burke and Chrissy Ambrose, all of Ireland; 12 grandchildren, Eric, Ashley, Emily, Kaelan, Ronan, James, Amelia, Olivia, Jack, Michael, Matthew, and Caitlin; and three great-grandchildren, Chloe, James, and Liam. She was predeceased by her sisters Eileen Collins, Maureen Leonard, and Peg Lane.

Visitation: Monday, January 13, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Washingtonville, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).