Patricia Ann Witherspoon, 65

Patricia Ann Witherspoon was born on November 27, 1956, to Louvenia and Robert Witherspoon in Newark, NJ. She graduated from Clifford Scott High school in 1974 and later graduated from Bloomfield College. After living in Essex County for years Pat, as she was know to family and friends moved to Harriman, NY.

Pat worked various jobs over the years, the last of which being Combe inc. When not working she was a dedicated mother and wonderful friend. After the loss of her mother, she took on the role of matriarch. Making sure to keep the family close during the holidays.

Patricia Ann Witherspoon departed this life on August 5, 2022, at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Louvenia Witherspoon and her brother Randy Witherspoon.

Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her two sons Steven Ray and Stewart Thomas; her brothers Robert, Jeffery and Kevin Witherspoon; her nephew and nieces Robert, Brittany, and Roslyn Witherspoon; and Robert’s partner Sandra Benson Yates.

Special thanks to Arnold Schonberg and his family. Arnie and Pat were partners and friends for over 50 years. Her best friend Linda Williams who shared a friendship since they were children. Also thanks to Sue and Evon for being loving friends and trusted confidants.