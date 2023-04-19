Nino Amorosi of Monroe, NY, passed away on April 15 2023, at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, NJ. He was 69 years old. The son of the late Carole (Joewicki) and Daniel Amorosi, he was born on March 22, 1954, in Suffern, NY.

Nino worked for the Village of Sloatsburg, NY. He was a member of the Suffern Volunteer Hose Co., and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post #488 in Monroe, NY.

Left to cherish Nino’s memory are his companion Marge Gaffney and her family, his brother Daniel Amorosi, Jr. and his wife Karen, his sister Linda Dobrinski, and his brother-in-law Ed de Lima. He is additionally survived by his beloved nephew John Dobrinski, Jr. and his wife Tammy, along with their children Daniel and Jason, as well as many more nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his faithful dog, Jack. In addition to his parents, Nino was predeceased by his brother Andy Amorosi, and his two sisters: Danette de Lima, and Dolores Horton.

Nino had dozens of friends and extended family who will miss him dearly. His smile lit up every room he entered. He made friends easily, and helping others was his specialty...when he wasn’t busy busting everyone’s chops! Nino’s passing will leave a huge void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Chapel Service will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, or to the COPD Foundation, www.copdfoundation.org

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.