Nayeli Brito Chocolatl, 37

Nayeli Brito Chocolatl of Central Valley, NY, passed away at home on June 7, 2024. She was 37 years old. The daughter of Salvador Brito Castro and Angeles Chocolatl Vazquez, she was born on April 25, 1987, in Pueblo, Mexico.

Nayeli worked as an event planner, and she was a parishioner of the Church of St. Anastasia in Harriman, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are her husband Jose Luis Aguilar and her children Luis Enrique Aguilar Brito and Angelis Aguilar Brito, at home in Central Valley, NY; her father Salvador Brito Castro of Los Angeles, Calif.; her mother Angeles Chocolatl Vazquez of Central Valley, NY; her brother Marco Antonio Brito Chocolatl of NJ; her sister Mariana Brito Chocolatl of Mexico; and Yatzin Tepatl Brito Chocolatl of NJ.

Funeral mass: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY, followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185, or ssqfuneralhome.com).