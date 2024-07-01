Milton Cabrera Jr., 40

Milton Cabrera Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at his home. He was 40 years old.

Son of Patricia Mann and the late Milton Cabrera Sr., he was born on October 29, 1983, in Middletown, NY. He was a self-employed barber in Washingtonville, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother Patricia Mann of New Windsor, NY; soulmate Tarah Becker of Clermont, Fl.; son Aiden Michael Cabrera Becker and daughter Alexa Cabrera, both of Clermont, Fl.; maternal grandmother Shirley Mann; paternal grandmother Maria Cabrera Garcia; siblings Edward David, Raymond Anthony, Michael, Alex, Elijah, Serenity, and Justina; and nieces and nephews Aveyah, Jo’ell, Alec, Maxwell, Grace, Mi’Amor, Zaiden, Junior, Julio (Ito), Desirae, Myles, Raelyn, and Makayla. In addition to his father, Milton was predeceased by his grandfather Edward A. Mann, and his aunt Sonya Mann.

Visitation: Tuesday, July 2, 2024, from 4 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY., with a funeral service at 7:45 p.m.

Cremation: Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).