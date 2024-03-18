Mary Pastrich, 88 years old, died on March 11, 2024, at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida. She was the widow of Milford Pastrich who she shard 30 wonderful years with.

Born in Jamaica, Queens, she worked for many years at Memorial Sloan Kettering in NYC and Eastern Paralyzed Veteran’s Administration in Jackson Heights, Queens, both as an administrative secretary.

She also shared many happy years with her partner Carl Semenerio.

She loved ballroom dancing, playing her baby grand piano, and classical music. She was most proud of her only grandchild, Mel Short, who was the light of her life.

She is survived by her loving daughter Suzanne Short of Bonita Springs, Florida. Unfortunately, her son-in-law law Alanson Short, who she adored, passed away suddenly October 6, 2023. She is also survived by her daughter Deborah Pastrich-Klemmer and her partner Kate.

Memorial will be private.