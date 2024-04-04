Mary Catherine Owens, 77

Mary Catherine “Kay” Owens passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024. She was 77 years old. The daughter of the late Ellen (Bourke) and James Barron, she was born in Kilkenny, Ireland on August 22, 1946.

Kay was a devoted mother to her kids, celebrating all of their achievements and milestones as they grew up in Sloatsburg, NY, and an adoring grandmother to her grandkids who affectionately called her “Nanny.” From her younger days as a competitive Irish dancer in Kilkenny, to her recent days as a local sideline nanny at softball and soccer games cheering for her grandkids louder than everyone around her — she did everything with a fierceness and tenacity that is and will always be unmatched. Her legacy will be that she was a fighter, and she fought every day to ensure that her loved ones were protected and never wanted for anything. You mentioned to her that you liked or needed something? It was in your hand the next time you saw her with a smile on her face that showed how proud she was to make it happen. Her quick wit and ability to capture you with a story made Kay a powerhouse who is truly unforgettable.

She is survived by her children Kyle Owens and his partner Alan Gruber of Manhattan, NY, and Courtney Pasquale and her husband Rob of Monroe, NY, and by her grandchildren Finley and Colin Pasquale. In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her son, Colin Owens.

Memorial visitation: from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe.

Funeral service: 6:45 p.m. in the funeral home. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, cff.org/donate.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Monroe (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).