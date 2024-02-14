Margaret M. Bauer, 92

Margaret M. Bauer passed away on February 7, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 92 years old. Daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Holleran Crolius) Conway, she was born on July 21, 1931, in Bronx, NY.

Margaret was a bookkeeper for Chase Manhattan Bank in NY, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Frederick C. Bauer of Smallwood, NY; children Frederick T. Bauer and his wife Nicola of Red Creek, NY, Linda Ambrosini and her husband Robert of Highland Mills, NY, Marie Fraioli and her husband Gaetano of Smallwood, NY, Patricia Connelly and her husband Robert of Clayton, NC, and Catherine Foley of Beach Lake, Pa.; and by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, Margaret was also predeceased by her brothers Robert Conway, George Conway, and Walter Conway.

Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday, February 12, 2024, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY.

Interment: Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, heart.org, or Tunnel 2 Towers, t2t.org.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.