Lorraine H. Galletta of Harriman, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 75 years old. The daughter of the late Helen M. (Gerard) and Frederick C.E. Kurz, she was born on Feb. 18, 1948, in Bronx, NY.

Lorraine was Police Officer for the NYPD Medical Division in Queens, NY. She was a member of the NYPD Fraternal Order of Police, and she was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe, NY.

Left to cherish Lorraine’s memory are her children: Thomas C. Galletta and his wife, Mary Kate Bogdanski and their son, Gabriel, of Warwick, NY; and her daughter, Johanna C. Galletta of Highland Falls, NY; and by her brother, Frederick Kurz and his wife, Audrey.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, with a Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rosendale Plains Cemetery in Rosendale, NY.

Donations in Lorraine’s memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 12 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com