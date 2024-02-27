Laura Vaughan, 64

Laura Vaughan passed away on February 23, 2024, at her residence in Campbell Hall, NY. She was 64 years old. Daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Rotchford) Moran, she was born on September 19, 1959, in Newburgh, NY.

Laura was a certified public accountant for Inspire in Goshen, NY.

Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband John Vaughan of Campbell Hall, NY; children Brendan Vaughan of Campbell Hall, NY, and Kelly Vaughan and her husband Connor Cornine of Goshen, NY; and by her beloved grandchildren, Mason, Juliette, and Ella.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 5, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: Immediately after visitation at 12 p.m. at St. Anastasia Shrine Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA (aspca.org).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY, 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.