Kenneth W. Cashman, 83

Kenneth W. Cashman passed away at Garnett Health in Middletown. He was 83 years old. Son of the late Alvin and Sylvia (Hyman) Cashman, he was born in New York, NY, on November 15, 1940.

Ken was an editor for Hudson of the Highland News in Cornwall, NY, until 2023. He was previously the editor for Prentice Hall and an insurance agent for Met-Life. He was an elder at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe as well as the adjutant for the American Legion Post 353 in Cornwall.

Ken was well known for his articles in the Cornwall Local and his many years of volunteer work. He spent many years as a Sunday school coordinator, president of MWLL, Monroe Cheese Festival board member, as well as many more. These activities didn’t go unnoticed as he was awarded honors by the village of Monroe and Orange County for his service.

Ken could often be found doing what he enjoyed the most and that was performing. He wrote and performed poems for occasions all over the county. He became a regular in Cornwall, known for singing God Bless America at sporting events and memorials. His favorite was singing Irish folksongs on Thursday nights at Loughran’s.

Left to cherish his memory are his children William (Lynn) of Talbott, Tenn.; Elise (Tim) Bass of Arlington, Texas; and Keven (Samantha) of Fishkill, NY; and his grandchildren that he was so proud of, Jessica, Kyle, Kelly, Chloe, Danny, MauraLyn, Kara, and Kenny.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Evelyn (Birkinshaw).

Visitation: Monday, August 19, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral service: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Road, Monroe, NY, followed by interment at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Kidney Fund, National Scleroderma Foundation, Inheritance of Hope, or any local Little League.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).