John V. ‘Jack’ Connolly, 89

John V. “Jack” Connolly passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Northern Riverview Healthcare Center in Haverstraw, NY. He was 89 years old.

Son of the late James Connolly and Ann Flanagan Connolly, Jack was born on December 11, 1934, in New York, NY. He was a retired steamfitter for Local #638 in Long Island City, NY. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War, and a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY.

Survivors include his son Kevin, sister Virginia “Chickie,” grandchildren Kaylin and Kevin, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, James, Robert and Donald, and a sister, Jane.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Anastasia Parish Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.