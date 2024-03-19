John A. Bertotti, 80

John A. Bertotti passed away on March 14, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 80 years old. Son of the late John and Eva (Ott) Bertotti, he was born on December 9, 1943, in Jersey City, NJ.

John was a clinical instructor for Bayer Corporation in Tarrytown, NY. He was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Woodbury Seniors, and an avid Mets and Vikings fan.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Carol Bertotti of Highland Mills, NY; sons John A. Bertotti, also of Highland Mills, NY, and Michael D. Bertotti and his wife LeAnn of Cornwall, NY; sister Nancy LaRose of Brookfield, Conn.; and by his beloved grandchildren, Michael Jr. and Gina.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Funeral service: Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950.

Interment: Cemetery of The Highlands in Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).