Jeannette Casesa, devoted bride, mother, and nana, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2025. She was the daughter of the late Joan (Crosson) and Stephen Gruspier.

Jeannette is survived by her loving husband Jerry Casesa at home (Highland Mills, NY); her children Joan Casesa (Monroe, NY), Chris Casesa (New Hampton, NY), Danielle Levens and her husband Andrew (Central Valley, NY), and Diana Casesa (Monroe, NY); and her siblings Mary Thomas (Howard Beach, NY), Stephen Gruspier and his spouse Susan Wilcox (Rochester, NY), and Charles Gruspier and his wife Maria (Middletown, NJ). Jeannette was predeceased by her brother William Gruspier. Left to cherish their nana’s memory are her six grandchildren, who were the light of her life: LilyAnna, Gavin, Willow, Dovelynn, Ryleigh, and Amara.

Visitation: Friday, January 10, 2025, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave, Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, January 11 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY, followed by inurnment at Cemetery of the Highlands, 634 NY-32, Highland Mills, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) or to Ronald McDonald House (rmhc.org).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).