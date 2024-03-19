James “Seamus” A. O’Shea left us suddenly on March 9, 2024, surrounded by family after a swift battle with cancer. Seamus was born at home in Monroe, NY, and lived here for most of his life. He was the fourth child and second son of William F. and Alice P. O’Shea. A wild rapscallion of a boy, “Seamus” was born as James, but was nicknamed Seamus (Irish for James).

His early playground was the Millpond waterfall across from his parents’ business, Shea’s garage, where he fished, hunted, and caught frogs. He often regaled his boys with bedtime stories of the mischief and mayhem of that time. By the time Seamus could see over the hood of a car, he was helping his dad in the garage. Tragically, he lost his father and younger brother Daniel far too young.

He graduated from M.W. and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1971, which allowed him to see the country and the world — a choice that he credited with saving his life. The long-haired rebel hippie left the air force clean cut, and promptly met the love of his life and wife of 42 years, Cindy, at the pool table in Bonney’s pub.

Seamus was a seeker of knowledge, an avid reader and student of the mind, a tinkerer, dreamer and warrior poet, an advocate for democracy and service to one’s community, a renaissance man, hiker, fly fisherman, kayaker, pool shark, funky fingered bass player, mycophile, dancin’ dude, student of history, master mechanic, mad scientist, inventor, environmentalist, proud father, loving husband and in general a wild man.

Often sharing his recent discoveries to any who would listen, he took pride in his abilities and appreciated the natural world around him in all ways. Seamus could be a listener himself, helping those who carried their own burdens by sharing a joke or anecdote to bring a smile to an otherwise somber face. He was an expert analyst of buildings; he built his own home, and always answered the call to repair a loved one’s heat, hot water or AC.

He read insatiably, from sci fi to fantasy, nonfiction, poetry, technical manuals, quantum theory, mindfulness and meditation, and he often looked inward. This morphed his faith into a more spiritual philosophy, and at the end he was able to make peace with dying, who he was, and his place as part of the larger universe.

Seamus was heavily involved as a leader in his son’s boy scouting adventures, and he loved camping. He was a member of the Good Time Wiesel Club early in life and a member of The Club later on, a member of Locals 21 and 638, American Legion Post #488, 4 Ocean, the World Wildlife Fund and several other conservation organizations.

In addition to his parents, Seamus is predeceased by his siblings Daniel O’Shea, Bobby O’Dwyer, Maureen Daly, and Alice “Lesha” O’Shea; sisters-in-law Janice O’Shea and Michele Ogut Prince; brothers-in-law Thomas Daly and Francisco “Paco” Moré; and nephew Christopher Jones.

He is survived by his wife Cindy Prince O’Shea; sons James and fiancé Stephanie Pohl, Kyle, and Daniel “Dan” O’Shea and wife Fendi Muñoz-O’Shea; brother William “Bill” O’Shea and his wife Mary Beth; in-laws Eileen and Robert MacHugh, Darran Prince, Melissa VanDenBurg and Al Julian, Gerald “Jerry” and Linda Prince; many beloved nieces and nephews; and, of course, his cherished rescue pup, Lily.

Celebration of life: March 23, 2024, at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post #488 in Monroe, NY at 532 Lakes Rd, Monroe, NY 10950. Cremation and graveside services will be held privately.