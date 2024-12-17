James J. Quirk, 83

James J. Quirk passed away on December 15, 2024, at his residence in Monroe, NY. He was 83 years old. Son of the late James and Teresa (Cunningham) Quirk, he was born on March 19, 1941, in New York City and raised in Inwood.

He was a loving husband of 59 years, devoted father and grandfather. A graduate of Good Shepherd School, Bishop DuBois High School, and Fairleigh Dickinson University, James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962. He retired as chief construction inspector after 40 years with Con Edison. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church for over 50 years, the Sacred Heart Holy Name Society, American Legion Post #488, the Knights of Columbus, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Monroe, NY.

He is survived by his wife Nelle “Tina” Quirk (Monroe, NY); sons James M. Quirk and his wife Lisa (Bethesda, Md.), Dennis Quirk and his wife Laura (Hewitt, NJ), and Kevin F. Quirk and his wife Jennifer (Campbell Hall, NY); grandchildren Seamus, Meaghan, Patrick, Colin, Matthew, Maggie, Christina, Connor, Catherine, Charlotte, and John; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was also predeceased by his sisters Eileen and Barbara, and his niece Suzanne.

Visitation: Sunday, December 22, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Monday, December 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY.

Interment: Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Chapel Field Christian School, chapelfield.org; Burke Catholic Academy, burkecatholic.com, or Good Shepherd School, 208 Isham Street, New York, New York, gsschoolnyc.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).