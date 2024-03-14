James E. Flood, 62

James E. Flood passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was 62 years old.

Son of Margaret Mullervy Flood and the late Edward Flood, Jim was a laborer for Structuretone, Inc. in New York, NY. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post #488 in Monroe, NY, and the Moose Lodge #1959 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Deborah “Debbie” Dembia Flood at home; sons Kyle Flood and his significant other, Kaity of Chester, NY, Brendan Flood of Monroe, NY, and Evan Flood and his wife Ashlyne of Monroe, NY; mother Marge Flood of St. Augustine, Fl.; brothers John Flood and his wife Cathy of Northvale, NY, and Kevin Flood and his wife Jeannie of Township of Washington, NJ; sisters Anne Marie Flood of Monroe, NY, Mary Wolford and her husband Jeffery of St. Augustine, Fl., and Kathleen Tobey and her husband Ken of Spring Lake, NJ; one grandchild, Finley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Monday, March 18, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Parish Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).