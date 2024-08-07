Harry E. Curtis, 73

Harry E. Curtis passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 5, 2024, at Sapphire Nursing Center in Goshen, NY. He was 73 years old. Son of the late Emerson and Helen (Vanderbush) Curtis, he was born in Middletown, NY. On December 19, 1950.

Harry was an inter-office messenger for Orange & Rockland Utilities in Spring Valley, NY. He was a proud member of the Episcopal Church in Monroe and was an avid sportsman.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife and best friend, Laura Curtis of Harriman, NY; sons Edward Curtis also of Harriman, NY, and William Curtis and his wife Christina of Lords Valley, Pa.; and his beloved grandchildren Cayden, Jaxon, and Faith.

Visitation: Saturday, August 17, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a chapel service beginning at 12 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A burial of cremains will follow at Seamanville Cemetery.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harriman Fire Company, P.O. Box 26, Harriman, NY 10926.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com).