Harold P. Woods, 88

Harold P. Woods, of Pawling, NY, passed away on September 17, 2024, at Putnam Hospital in Carmel, NY. He was 88 years old. Son of the late Julia (Fagan) and Harold F. Woods, he was born on September 25, 1935, in Saratoga, NY.

Harold was a teacher for Pomona Junior High School in Spring Valley, NY. He was a member of the Woodbury Community Association, where he held several positions throughout his years of service. Harold was also an integral part of the Woodbury Parks Commission, advocating for the opening of Earl Reservoir to become a place for residents to enjoy with family and friends. He was an avid skier and worked as a ski instructor for Sterling Forest, in addition to enjoying many rounds of golf. Harold was a member of the United States Marine Corps., who proudly served his country from 1954 to 1957.

Surviving are Harold’s two children, Timothy P. Woods of New Paltz, NY, and Dennis C. Woods of Corinth, NY; his two grandchildren, Jeffrey Wright and Andrew Wright; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his wife Sally A. (Wallace) Woods, their son Daniel H. Woods, and their daughter Danielle A. Wright.

Visitation: Sunday, September 22, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Funeral Mass: Monday, September 23, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter Street, Highland Mills, NY, followed by interment at Cemetery of the Highlands.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org .

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).