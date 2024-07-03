Grace V. Segrell, 92

Grace V. Segrell passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Nyack Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Valley Cottage, NY. She was 92 years old.

Daughter of the late John and Helen (Vickers) Cannon, Grace was born on July 29, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY. She worked as an executive secretary at IBM in New York, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Kevin Segrell and his wife Marcela of Ladera Ranch, Calif.; her grandchildren Sydney and Cassidy; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Grace was predeceased by her husband Joseph; her sister Anna Novak; and her brothers Daniel, Patrick, and John.

Visitation: Tuesday, July 9, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 10 a.m on at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY, with interment to follow at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).