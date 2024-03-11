Frances Jack, 77

Frances “Fran” M. Jack passed away on March 9, 2024, at her residence in Central Valley, NY, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was 77 years old. Daughter of the late Florindo “Frank” and Olga (Verzotti) Nigra, she was born on December 20, 1946, in Tuxedo, NY.

Fran was employed as an administrative assistant at the Woodbury Parks and Recreation Department in Highland Mills, NY, for 26 years. Additionally, she was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Church and generously volunteered her time at the Sacred Heart School. Jim and Fran recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.

Left to cherish Fran’s memory are her devoted husband, James “Jim” Jack Sr. of Central Valley, NY; children Jimmy Jack Jr. and his wife Jessica of Brooklyn, NY, Angela Glasnapp and her husband Sam of Scotch Plains, NJ, Shana Jack of Victoria, British Columbia, and Lisa Jack Brooke and her husband Mat of Port Angeles, Wash.; beloved grandchildren Marlowe, Stanley, Jake, Maya, Tommy, and Jacqueline; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Fran was also predeceased by her brothers Gene Nigra, Paul Nigra, and Tommy Nigra.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Funeral mass: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Woodbury Animal Shelter, 71 Schunnemunk Rd, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).