Eugene Guido, 57

Eugene “Gene” Guido, of Highland Mills, NY, passed away peacefully in his home on February 16, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was 57 years old. Son of Eugene L. Guido and the late Eleanor (Morabito) Guido, he was born on October 15, 1966, in Bronx, NY.

Gene was the director of pre-construction for Touchstone Builders in Armonk, NY. He served in the United States Navy. His true legacy is his family. Gene was a devoted husband and an amazing father. He was a kind-hearted man who loved playing guitar, a good cup of coffee, and watching the NY Giants. He will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish Gene’s memory are his wife Rose of Highland Mills, NY; his children Amanda Guido and her partner Alex Weiss of Farmington, Conn., and Jason Guido of Highland Mills, NY; his father Eugene L. Guido of Monroe, NY; his sister Joan Guido of Cornwall, NY; his mother-in-law Dorothy Bunn of Highland Mills, NY; his brother-in-law John Bunn and wife Kerry of North Plainfield, NJ; and many cousins and friends.

Visitation: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Funeral mass: Thursday, February 22, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter Street, Highland Mills, NY,

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery in Washingtonville, NY.

Donations in Gene’s memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.