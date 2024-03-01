Else Lenza, 93

Else Lenza of Blooming Grove, NY, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 93 years old. Daughter of the late Wanda (Bulow) and Wilhelm Gertz, she was born on January 11, 1931, in Gross Paprotsch, West Prussia.

Else, along with her husband Carl, were the proud owners of The Gables in Monroe, NY, from 1962 to 1986. She was a long-standing member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe. Always generous in nature, Else was an avid beekeeper and gardener who enjoyed sharing the fruits of her labor with friends and family.

Else is survived by her son Eric Lenza and his wife Germaine of Pine Bush, NY, grandson Mathieu and his wife Amanda, granddaughter Olivia, great-granddaughter Beatrice, and her cousin Lucie Zilla. She will be missed by countless friends and by her faithful companion, her cat Poodle. In addition to her parents, Else was predeceased by her loving husband Carmine “Carl” Lenza, and by her brother Sigesmund Gertz.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral service: Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Road, Monroe, NY, followed by interment at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Walden, waldenhumane.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).