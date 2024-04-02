Eleanor L. Brown, 98

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, Eleanor L. Brown passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 98.

Eleanor (AKA Mom, Nan, Nannykins, Nana Banana) was born in Astoria, Queens, NY, on April 11, 1925 to Albert and Mary (Doody) Schultze. She graduated from Julia Richman High School in Manhattan.

In 1948 Eleanor married Joe D. Brown, a veteran of the armed services, and they started their family soon after. They moved frequently in the early years of their marriage, before settling in Monroe, NY, where they raised their four children. Eleanor was a working mom, and was very proud of her 28-year career as an administrative assistant for Chester Cable. After retirement, she spent time in Florida and Illinois before settling in Pittsford, NY.

Eleanor was loving, sassy, generous, creative, and always stylish. Ever a hard-worker, she was the epitome of the “this girl can” attitude. She loved to read and spend time outdoors. She was well-traveled, and looked forward to visiting family at home and abroad. Eleanor’s meticulous nature was evident to anyone who ever saw her beautiful penmanship. She was adored by all who were lucky enough to know her. She will be missed.

Eleanor is predeceased by her parents Albert and Mary, her husband Joe, and her eldest daughter Donna Martin-Dilley. She is survived by her daughters Linda Velasquez and her husband Victor of Pittsford, NY, and Barbara Neimeyer and her husband Ron of Yorkville, Ill.; her son James Brown and his wife Lynn of Chester, NY; her grandchildren Matthew Mateosian of Rochester, NY, Luke Dilley and his wife Misato of Tokyo, Japan, Jerome Dilley of Cambridge, England, Michael Brown and his wife Jennifer of the Bronx, NY, Juliette Brown and her husband Ben of Bettendorf, Iowa, Francis Dilley of St. Andrews, Scotland, Lauren Neimeyer of Yorkville, Ill. and Alyssa Neimeyer of Tinley Park, Ill.; and her great-grandchildren Louis Dilley of Tokyo, Japan, and Owen and Mary-Kate Brown of Iowa.

Visitation: Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 5 to 8 PMp.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral service: Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1 Forest Avenue, Monroe, NY. Burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).