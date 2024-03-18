Elaine C. Carroll, 81

Elaine C. Carroll of Goshen, NY, (formerly of Washingtonville) passed away peacefully into the arms of her lord and savior on March 16, 2024. She was 81 years old.

Born in New York, NY, on June 22, 1942, she was the daughter of William and Catherine (nee O’Shea) Carroll.

After high school, Elaine felt called to the religious order of Jesus and Mary. Elaine worked as an executive assistant for Kraft Foods in Ryebrook, NY, for 20 years and went on to work for Clairol in Stamford, Conn. She served as secretary on the board of the Thevenet Montessori School and the religious order of Jesus and Mary for many years.

A family statement reads, “Elaine loved children, especially her great-niece and great-nephew whom she helped to raise. She enjoyed volunteering at the Thevenet Montessori School in Highland Mills, NY, where the students affectionately called her ‘Lanie.’”

Elaine is survived by her sister Marilyn Lynch of Warwick, niece Kathleen Edgar and her husband Jerry of Goshen, and beloved great-niece Caitlyn and great-nephew Ryan.

Visitation: Friday, March 22, from 9 to 11 a.m.at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: March 22 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Interment: April 1, 2024, in the New St. Raymond’s Cemetery in the Bronx.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.