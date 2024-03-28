Eileen A. Garvey, 89

Eileen A. Garvey passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024, at her home in Washingtonville, NY. She was 89 years old.

Daughter of the late John Fitzsimmons and Ann C. Kelly Fitzsimmons, Eileen was born on July 18, 1934, in New York, NY. She was a senior telephone operator for the Orange County Department of Social Services in Goshen, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her children John J. Garvey and his wife Eileen of Rock Tavern, NY, Eileen Luedke and her husband Thomas of Washingtonville, NY, and Kellyann Garvey-Jennings and her husband John of Washingtonville, NY; sister-in-law Maura Fitzsimmons of Fort Myers, Fl; 14 grandchildren, Caitlin, Meghan, Kiera, MaryClare, Deirdra, Kelsey, Maryalana, Maureen, Patrick, Michaela, Bridget, Jack, Quinn and Ryan; one great-granddaughter, Peyton Rose; grandsons-in-law, Stephen, Joseph and Dylan; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John P. Garvey, brothers John and Kevin Fitzsimmons, grandson Sean, sister-in-law Gladys, and brother-in-law Peter.

Affectionately known as “Dearie” to her grandchildren, she was often in attendance at sporting events and school performances, enthusiastically cheering them on. She was an active parishioner at St. Mary’s Church in Washingtonville, NY, for over 60 years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Blooming Grove Senior Center and Stone Hill Community Group, and volunteered at the Country Kids Food Pantry for many years. A game show enthusiast, she loved playing Bingo and was a volunteer for many decades. Eileen was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and a true New Yorker at heart, always cheering on her NY sports teams. She loved watching the local parades in full regalia and was the first one on the dance floor at parties and events. There wasn’t a casino she didn’t visit at least once. She looked forward to the family day at Saratoga Race Track and hosting the annual family Christmas party.

A special heartfelt thanks to: Hospice of Orange and Sullivan counties, especially Sr. Ann Daly, and nurses Christina and Debbie; A&T Healthcare, especially Sara, Rita, Nicole, Lizeth, Patricia, Mikaylah, Kelsey, Elisa, Sheffine, Valrie, Amy, Andrea and Yvette; and her close friend, Sr. Kathleen Treanor.

Visitation: Monday, April 1, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY. Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, 2 Father Tierney Circle, Washingtonville, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 (hospiceoforange.com ), or WEL Foundation, P.O. Box 642, Washingtonville, NY 10992 (welfoundation.com).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 ssqfuneralhome.com).