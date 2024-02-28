Dr. George C. Lombino, 92

Dr. George C. Lombino passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024, after a short illness. He leaves behind his daughter Lisa Lombino and son Dr. Joseph Lombino and his wife Denise, two grandchildren Andrew and Daniel, as well as several nieces and nephews. Dr. George was predeceased by Helen Lombino, the mother of both Lisa and Joseph, as well as his second wife Jayne Gallo Lombino.

Dr. George was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 1, 1931, and attended Manual Training HS, Fordham University, followed by graduation from The Institute of Chiropractic in 1953.

After serving in the military as the head trainer of athletics in the German theater of Europe, he returned in 1957 where he married Helen and moved to Monroe to start a family and his practice.

Dr. George was blessed with many talents such as art, a keen sense of humor, and an innate healer to thousands through the years. In 1984, Dr. Joseph joined the practice in Monroe, and they practiced side by side in Monroe where the practice remains to date.

He was an avid traveler and sports fan of boxing, the Brooklyn Dodgers followed by The Mets and Jets as many hours of lamenting on the team’s unfortunate results was the standard dialogue. Friends and family would enjoy many deep spiritual conversations at the kitchen table always leaving us uplifted.

He will be sorely missed but at the same time, his life should be celebrated as a father, husband, friend, and healer to the community. A life well lived until we meet again Dad.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. George’s name may be made to The Northeastern College of Health Science (New York Chiropractic College).

A celebration of life will be planned for the spring.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).