Donna M. Merlino passed away on April 29, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh. She was 62 years old.

The daughter of Clifford and Marie (Elligett) Cowan, she was born on Oct. 18, 1960, in Yonkers.

Donna worked at Brett’s Hardware in Vails Gate.

Left to cherish Donna’s memory are her loving husband, Steven J. Merlino of Washingtonville; children: Steven C.J. Merlino of Washingtonville; Melissa Sulich McVeigh of Danbury, Conn.; and Kali Merlino also of Washingtonville; and by her brother, Raymond Cowan of Pawling.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Chapel Service starting at 7:45 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Memorial Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes (845 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com).