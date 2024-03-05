Denise M. Robertson, 78

Denise M. Robertson passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. She was 78 years old.

Daughter of the late Vincent Hozeny and Irene Barbieri Hozeny, Denise was born on August 22, 1945, in Perth Amboy, NJ. She was a retired clerk for Mutual of New York in Teaneck, NJ. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY, and the president of Resident Council at The Promenade Senior Living in Tuxedo, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Glenn Robertson and his wife Samantha of Monroe, NY; four grandchildren, Katherine, Natalie, Matthew and Christopher; and the father of her children, El Robertson. She was predeceased by her brother, Philip Hozeny and her twin sister, Diane Johnson.

Visitation: Friday, March 15, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Marycrest Cemetery in Darlington, NJ.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Life (sistersoflife.org/donate) or the National Catholic Bioethics Council (donorbox.org/donate-to-ncbc).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).